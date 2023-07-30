AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership owned 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWV traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.55. 52,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,775. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $140.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.5152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.