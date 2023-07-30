Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. True Capital Management increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.33. 4,164,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $112.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,197,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,197,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,151 shares in the company, valued at $26,517,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,083,745 shares of company stock valued at $261,646,637 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.