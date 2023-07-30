Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.0 %

ALB stock opened at $208.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

