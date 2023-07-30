Albertsons Companies’ (ACI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.25 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACI. Tigress Financial upgraded Albertsons Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE ACI opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

