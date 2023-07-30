Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Danske lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DNB Markets raised Alfa Laval Corporate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.50.
Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance
Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
