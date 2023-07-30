Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Danske lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DNB Markets raised Alfa Laval Corporate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

