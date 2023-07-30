Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $233.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $199.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.00 and its 200-day moving average is $202.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $138.18 and a 52-week high of $242.97.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

