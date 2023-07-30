Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alphabet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.19.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

