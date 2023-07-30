AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Short Interest Update

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 579,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

AlTi Global Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ALTI stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. AlTi Global has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AlTi Global will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

