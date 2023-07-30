Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $114,119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $29,603,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $28,047,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Imperial Capital raised Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $257,707.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $279,585.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $257,707.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $80.93. 637,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,271. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

