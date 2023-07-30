American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.42. 3,503,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

