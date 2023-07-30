American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19 to $5.39 EPS.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.42. 3,503,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.57.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after buying an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,711,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,694,000 after buying an additional 677,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

