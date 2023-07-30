American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.19 to $5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.27. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.57.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.