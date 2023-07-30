American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $397,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.43. 2,925,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,659. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.44.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

