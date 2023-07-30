American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Up 22.8% in July

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

American Rebel Trading Up 8.1 %

AREB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. 633,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. American Rebel has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $33.50.

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of American Rebel in a report on Monday, April 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Rebel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

