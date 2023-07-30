American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.61-$9.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Tower also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.61-9.79 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.50.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.97. 1,714,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,641. The stock has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day moving average is $200.59.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in American Tower by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,551,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,502,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,200,000 after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

