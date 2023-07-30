AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in July

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 158,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after buying an additional 147,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,902,000 after buying an additional 135,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 126,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Trading Down 5.2 %

AMSF stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $76.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.46 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMSF. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

