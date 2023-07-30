Amgen (AMG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $109.50 Million

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Amgen has a market cap of $109.50 million and $966.85 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amgen has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Amgen token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001876 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amgen Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.54998985 USD and is down -16.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $872.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

