Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $1.12

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $32.97 million and $203,426.66 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003835 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth’s genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 29,376,578 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.

For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.

Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

