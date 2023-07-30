Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Raised by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $198.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.49. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

