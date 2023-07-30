Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.5 %

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,683. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.49.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

