Analysts Issue Forecasts for Five Star Bancorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of FSBC opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.05. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,967,000 after acquiring an additional 419,779 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,862,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 75,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 71,405 shares during the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

