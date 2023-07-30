Analysts Set Expectations for Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.20. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $82.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238,269 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,160,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 138,582 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 105,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,406 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

