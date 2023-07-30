Analysts Set GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Target Price at $1,527.50

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,527.50.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of GSK by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Trading Down 1.2 %

GSK stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GSK has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

GSK Company Profile

)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

