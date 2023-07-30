Analysts Set Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) PT at $71.00

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on MORF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03. Morphic has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Morphic news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $205,172.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at $794,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Morphic news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $205,172.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at $794,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 1,050,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,768,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,580,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,189 shares of company stock worth $1,941,458. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 64.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth about $16,949,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,489,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,076,000 after acquiring an additional 359,764 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 102.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth about $11,214,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

