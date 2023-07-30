Analyzing Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) & CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and CNFinance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A CNFinance $260.58 million N/A $20.11 million $0.28 11.71

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.04% 1.25% CNFinance 7.76% 3.63% 1.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of CNFinance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNFinance beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

