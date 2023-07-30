Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $255,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,994,000 after acquiring an additional 451,665 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.22 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.90.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

