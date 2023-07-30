Anfield Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after acquiring an additional 664,239 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. 482,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,413. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

