Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 4,823 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXE. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 2,980.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA PXE traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

