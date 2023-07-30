ANGLE (ANPCY) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostics & Research” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ANGLE to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANGLE and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ANGLE N/A N/A -4.08 ANGLE Competitors $565.22 million $37.77 million 335.16

ANGLE’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ANGLE. ANGLE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

28.3% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ANGLE and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANGLE N/A N/A N/A ANGLE Competitors -26.88% -5.14% -3.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ANGLE and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANGLE 0 0 0 0 N/A ANGLE Competitors 6 61 120 0 2.61

ANGLE presently has a consensus target price of C$120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,085.57%. As a group, “Diagnostics & Research” companies have a potential upside of 70.24%. Given ANGLE’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ANGLE is more favorable than its competitors.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD. ANGLE plc has a partnership agreement with Bio View Ltd to develop a liquid biopsy circulating tumor cell HER2 assay for breast cancer. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

