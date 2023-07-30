ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,830 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.13% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 449,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.36. 49,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,685. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $693,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,571.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $693,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,571.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 353,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,872,865.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

See Also

