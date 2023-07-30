Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 378,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $32.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.16 million. Analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $17,514,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 367,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 197,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 130,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1,216.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 120,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 826.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANIK. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

