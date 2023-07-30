Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 378,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Anika Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $32.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.16 million. Analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ANIK. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
