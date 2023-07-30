Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $61.24 Million (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,087.96 or 0.07156876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $61.24 million and $125,817.55 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

