Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st.

AON has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AON to earn $16.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $319.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. AON has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Citigroup increased their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.80.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

