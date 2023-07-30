Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.19 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $3.19 million and $646,527.08 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00044895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014511 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

