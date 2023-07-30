Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 55.5% in July

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the June 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:AIF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 57,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,237. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $13.45.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Tactical Income Fund
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.