Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 55.5% in July

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the June 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AIF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 57,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,237. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

