AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10, RTT News reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AptarGroup Trading Up 3.9 %

ATR traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.78. The stock had a trading volume of 513,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.93. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $126.99.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.83.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $59,104,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in AptarGroup by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 608,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,904,000 after buying an additional 370,769 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 961,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,765,000 after buying an additional 295,307 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Further Reading

