ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $122.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

