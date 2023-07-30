Ardor Achieves Market Cap of $75.88 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0760 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $75.88 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00044817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

