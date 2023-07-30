Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.67 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $76.96 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00044929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

