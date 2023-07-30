ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires 5,895 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

