ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires 8,654 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 155,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gerdau by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,237,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 430,046 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Gerdau Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.96 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Gerdau Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.