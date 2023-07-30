ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 22,596 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REZI. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,508,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,938,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,235,000 after acquiring an additional 661,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,356,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $233,616.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.