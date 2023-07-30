ARGA Investment Management LP Has $8.46 Million Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Alcoa accounts for 0.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.11% of Alcoa worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Shares of AA opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.90%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

