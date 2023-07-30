ARGA Investment Management LP Has $93.24 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,421,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,969 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for 3.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.13% of UBS Group worth $93,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,724,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in UBS Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,879,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582,094 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in UBS Group by 2,242.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,522,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286,562 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,603,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,546,000. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About UBS Group

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.