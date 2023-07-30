Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.86.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.51 and its 200 day moving average is $150.12. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $178.36.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.