Ark (ARK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $52.10 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Ark has a total market cap of $52.10 million and $241.03 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000272 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002015 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003008 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,608,576 coins and its circulating supply is 174,609,360 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

