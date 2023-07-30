ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.1% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

