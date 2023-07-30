ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.51. 630,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,839. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

