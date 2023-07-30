ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW stock traded up $3.21 on Friday, reaching $65.51. The company had a trading volume of 630,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,839. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

