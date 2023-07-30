Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AROW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.24. 40,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,696. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on AROW. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.